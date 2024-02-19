Trump introduces 'Never Surrender High-Tops' priced at $399, day after $350M court ruling

Former President Donald Trump made a stop at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con on Saturday to promote a $399 pair of shoes, one day after being ordered to pay $355 million in damages and penalties in a civil fraud case brought against him, his family and the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The order was handed down on Friday by New York Judge Arthur Engoron after a months-long trial that started in October, and stemmed from allegations in James’ lawsuit, accusing the former president of inflating his assets and committing fraud.

The next day, Trump was at the Philadelphia Convention Center to introduce what he called the first official Trump footwear, amid loud cheers and boos.

Trump’s "Never Surrender High-Tops" are shiny gold high tops with an American flag on the back, and they sell for $399 on a new website that also sells shoes branded with the 45th president’s name, as well as "Victory47" cologne and perfume going for $99 per bottle. If Trump is re-elected, he will be the 47th president.

TRUMP BARRED FROM OPERATING BUSINESS, ORDERED TO PAY OVER $350 MILLION IN NY CIVIL FRAUD CASE

Despite claiming it has no connection to Trump’s campaign, the former president’s appearance was promoted in online posts by campaign officials.

During his appearance, Trump was met with boos from his critics and chants of "USA" from supporters decked out in Trump gear.

The Associated Press reported that, at times, it was difficult to hear Trump over the cheers and boos.

WHICH PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION WOULD BE BETTER FOR BUSINESS?

"There’s a lot of emotion in this room," Trump said, after holding up a pair of the gold shoes and placing one on each side of his podium. "This is something that I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years. And I think it’s going to be a big success."

Trump is no stranger to money-making ventures, especially after launching his third campaign for president in 2022.

Last year, Trump reported making between $100,000 and $1 million from a series of digital trading cards, according to the AP. The cards showed Trump in cartoon-like images, including one as an astronaut, superhero and cowboy.

LOOMING LEGAL PENALTIES RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT DONALD TRUMP'S FINANCES

Trump has also released books featuring letters written to him over the years, as well as photos of him during his presidency.

Along with books, trading cards and now sneakers, Trump has also sold everything from steaks to vodka, and even a venture he called "Trump University."

The new website the sneakers are sold on is run by CIC Ventures LLC, a company Trump reported owning in his 2023 financial disclosure, AP reported. The site states the new venture "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign."

Only 1,000 of the shoes were made, and each pair is numbered, the shoe’s description reads on the website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Bold, gold, and tough, just like President Trump," the site reads. "They’re for the go-getters who don’t know the word quit.

"The Never Surrender Sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace up and step out ready to conquer," the description continued.

As of Monday afternoon, the shoes were completely sold out.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.