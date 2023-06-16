Stuart Varney: It's time to hold the juvenile climate crowd accountable

During his "My Take," Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney condemned climate activists for vandalizing great works of art but argued against jailing them, instead urging authorities to impose big fines to hit elite financers in the wallet.

STUART VARNEY: We are supposed to just take it all in stride.

The climate crowd, I should say the juvenile climate crowd, defacing works of art.

It's been happening a lot. Mashed potatoes are thrown on a Monet painting in Germany. Tomato soup on a Van Gogh in London. Charcoal in the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

The latest is in Stockholm. Two activists threw red paint at another Monet painting. Then, almost by tradition, they glued their hands to it, I guess to make their arrest more difficult.

What's surprising is that no action is taken to stop them. The so-called guards just watched.

That's just not right. Great works of art are part of our Western civilization and that's why they're being attacked.

The climate crowd is specifically anti-western because it's built on capitalism, freedom, and yes, fossil fuel energy.

They should be arrested and fined a lot of money.

Don't put them in jail. Do not make them martyrs. Take their money. Lots of it.

They're financed by the world's elites anyway.

The protesters think they are saving the world, but it's a childish, juvenile tantrum.

