Varney and Co

Stuart Varney: It's time to hold the juvenile climate crowd accountable

Great works of art are being defaced by childish protesters throwing a tantrum, Varney says

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney criticized climate activists for defacing great works of art, calling on authorities to arrest and fine them for their childish antics.

During his "My Take," Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney condemned climate activists for vandalizing great works of art but argued against jailing them, instead urging authorities to impose big fines to hit elite financers in the wallet.

STUART VARNEY: We are supposed to just take it all in stride. 

The climate crowd, I should say the juvenile climate crowd, defacing works of art.

BIDEN CLIMATE REGULATION COULD JEOPARDIZE A MILLION JOBS, TANK ECONOMIC ACTIVITY BY BILLIONS: STUDY

It's been happening a lot. Mashed potatoes are thrown on a Monet painting in Germany. Tomato soup on a Van Gogh in London. Charcoal in the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

climate protest

Security personnel remove a protester during the Fossil Free London demonstration. (REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY / Reuters Photos)

The latest is in Stockholm. Two activists threw red paint at another Monet painting. Then, almost by tradition, they glued their hands to it, I guess to make their arrest more difficult.

What's surprising is that no action is taken to stop them. The so-called guards just watched.

INSURERS FACE NEW MINEFIELD IN CLIMATE ACTIVISTS' WAR ON OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

That's just not right. Great works of art are part of our Western civilization and that's why they're being attacked.

The climate crowd is specifically anti-western because it's built on capitalism, freedom, and yes, fossil fuel energy.

fossil fuels protest

Climate Change protesters gathered in New York City. ((Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

They should be arrested and fined a lot of money. 

Don't put them in jail. Do not make them martyrs. Take their money. Lots of it. 

HILLARY CLINTON'S NON-PROFIT PUSHED $300,000 TO GROUP FINANCING UNRULY CLIMATE PROTESTS

They're financed by the world's elites anyway.

The protesters think they are saving the world, but it's a childish, juvenile tantrum.

