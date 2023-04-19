Stuart Varney: DHS Secretary Mayorkas failed the country, but he didn't fail Biden

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed GOP criticism of Alejandro Mayorkas' handling of the southern border, arguing that while Republicans say he is "failing miserably" and want him impeached, the DHS secretary is doing exactly what Biden hired him to do.

STUART VARNEY: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas takes a lot of heat.

He's in charge of the border. He takes withering criticism. Republicans want him impeached. In Congress Tuesday, he was told, "You are failing miserably."

Well, yes, he's failed the country, but he hasn't failed his boss, Joe Biden. Mayorkas is doing exactly what the Biden team wants.

In fact, he has speeded up the migration process. He's streamlined it with an app. He's made it more efficient, so even more migrants can come in.

Here's how it works.

A migrant gets the app before they get to the border. The app allows them to schedule an appointment at a U.S. port of entry, and from there, they're given a court date for their asylum request. They're in.

In New York, court dates are booked up through 2033. Almost everywhere in the country, the wait times are measured in years, and while they wait, they are eligible for work permits.

Does anyone seriously believe that asylum seekers who are rejected will be deported? Dream on.

The administration has not won the migration debate. They've won control of migration.

They never wanted to keep illegals out. They wanted to get them in quickly and efficiently, and that's what they've done.

