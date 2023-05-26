Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Stuart Varney: The college 'experience' has been degraded

College enrollment slumps post-COVID pandemic

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues 'college today is not all that it should be' amid plummeting enrollment.

Stuart Varney: The college 'experience' has been degraded amid dramatic drop in enrollment

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues 'college today is not all that it should be' amid plummeting enrollment.

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." Stuart Varney discusses the "dramatic" decline in college enrollment, arguing the college experience has been "degraded" due to costs and unattractive pandemic-era mandates.

STUART VARNEY: College enrollment is down. The fall has been dramatic.

There are now 1,160,000 fewer undergraduates than there were three years ago. 

I'm not surprised. It’s expensive. The dropout rate remains high. And the mask and "stay at home" mandates during the pandemic were, shall we say, not attractive. 

But I have a different bone to pick: I think the college "experience" has been degraded.

I'm not going to give you the usual "when I was young." 

No, I’m simply saying that college today is not all that it should be.

Stuart Varney on college experience

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the college experience during his latest "My Take." (Fox News)

Start with this, from Scott Galloway, a professor at NYU.

In cue: You should never be at home

Out cue: You need to be out of the house. 

Hear that: Get out of the house for professional and "romantic" success. 

Yes, college is a place to meet people with whom you may have a romantic interest. 

Romance in college today? Let’s just say it is discouraged.

In some places, men are supposed to ask permission to hold hands! A good way to kill the buzz!

Students smile and wave diplomas after their college graduation. (iStock / iStock)

And don't you dare express an opinion of your own, unless it conforms to the group think that now dominates.

Step out of line, and you become one of Hillary’s "deplorables."

The college experience should be one of free association and open debate

You develop your brain and your social skills by being on campus, engaging, discussing, and maybe meeting someone you love!

Now I’m going to do the "when I was a lad..." thing.

'How America Works' host Mike Rowe discusses how kids before college should define a ‘goal’ before deciding to attend on ‘The Big Money Show.’ video

What should you ask yourself before going to college?

'How America Works' host Mike Rowe discusses how kids before college should define a ‘goal’ before deciding to attend on ‘The Big Money Show.’

Fifty-five years ago, I spent my college years feverishly discussing politics, culture, race, sex, theater, movies and anything else that came into our young heads. 

No computers, no internet, fax, cell phones, cable TV, or metaverse! 

I think I learned at least as much about growing up, as I did in the lectures.

That’s the way it ought to be... now!

