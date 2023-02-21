Stuart Varney: Ron DeSantis' 'campaign is taking shape' as he embarks on pro-police tour in Dem-led cities

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis teeing up a potential presidential run as he embarks on a pro-police tour, arguing the governor's "campaign is taking shape" despite not declaring his candidacy.

STUART VARNEY: Let’s be clear: Ron DeSantis has his eye on the Oval Office. He has a plan. A timeline. His campaign is taking shape.

If his performance in New York is anything to go by, he's off to a very good start.

He came to the city and focused on crime, education, and immigration.

Key issues all across the country. I wish he had gone to California. They could learn a thing or two from Florida.

But he started his pro-police tour in New York City! Perfect. He came to the belly of the beast and told 'em what they were doing wrong.

Then he went to Chicago: he knows exactly where to go with his message on crime and education. As we reported yesterday, in 55 Chicago public schools not a single student met grade level expectations in reading or math. Not one!

DeSantis has not, yet, declared his candidacy, but he's way out front of the pack. He's got something solid to run on, that is, Florida’s success. The promise here is that he would run the country, the way he runs Florida.

Donald Trump has not been silent. He has called the governor "Desanctimonious," lacking in "class" and "loyalty."

DeSantis has not responded. He doesn't need to. His track record in Florida speaks for itself.