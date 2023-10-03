Stuart Varney: The Republican Party is on the brink of civil war

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., calling to replace House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, warning the move could trigger a Republican civil war and cause great damage to the GOP just 14 months before the 2024 presidential election.

STUART VARNEY: Here's the deal.

Congressman Matt Gaetz is trying to remove Speaker McCarthy.

GAETZ, MCCARTHY CLASH ON X FOLLOWING MOTION TO END SPEAKERSHIP: ‘BRING IT ON’

Forget for a moment what a ridiculous spectacle this presents, and focus on the damage that's coming our way.

You see, the speaker will almost certainly need Democrat votes to survive.

They will not give him those votes without concessions. In other words, a debacle for Republicans and a win for Democrats.

Of course, the Democrats may just sit back and laugh as the GOP destroys itself. That's politics.

MATT GAETZ INTRODUCES MOTION TO VACATE AGAINST HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY

If McCarthy is ousted, who takes his place? Gaetz? Don't make me laugh.

Steve Scalise? He is the House Majority Leader and would be McCarthy's natural successor.

But Scalise is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment for blood cancer.

Minnesota GOP Congressman Tom Emmer has been mentioned as the next speaker.

Not happening, he says. "End of discussion."

Who would take the job anyway?

GAETZ BLOWS UP MCCARTHY IN CLOSED-DOOR HOUSE GOP MEETING

What we've got here is a Republican civil war. Don't tell me Republican voters are happy.

14 months to a presidential election, and they see a Republican Party bitterly divided.

They want action on inflation and debt, and what have they got? Nothing.

There will be more shutdown threats in November, maybe a new speaker, but definitely, increased power for Democrats even though they are the minority party in the House.

As you can see, I'm fit to be tied.

