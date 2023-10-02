Stuart Varney: Republican 'chaos' will allow Democrats to keep on spending

During his "My Take," Monday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz for "blowing up" Kevin McCarthy's funding bill over a personal dispute, arguing his stunt set back spending policy and made the House Republican Caucus a "laughingstock."

STUART VARNEY: They are politely called "the holdouts." The Wall Street Journal calls them "nihilists."

I've heard a lot worse. Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Matt Rosendale, Ralph Norman and Dan Bishop.

They rejected every spending plan Speaker McCarthy put forward.

They blew everything up. They forced the speaker to get help from Democrats.

Wow. What a performance, and what did they win? Nothing. Absolutely nothing at all, except to make themselves, and the House Republican Caucus, a laughingstock.

Now what?

Gaetz said Sunday that he would introduce a "motion to vacate."

That means a motion to dump the speaker.

With Gaetz it's personal. He's involved in an ongoing ethics investigation and believes McCarthy hasn't supported him.

How about that? You embarrass your party and, frankly, your country, over a personal dispute.

McCarthy may need Democrat support again to keep the speakership. This being politics, Democrats will demand concessions.

In other words, the "holdouts" will have held out and actually moved spending and policy backward.

Appearing on Fox News, Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez, said that Gaetz is "Joe Biden's favorite Republican."

That says it all. Republican chaos is the Democrats' opportunity to keep on spending, taxing, and running up the debt, at least a trillion a year.

