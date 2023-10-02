Expand / Collapse search
Government Spending

Stuart Varney: Republican 'chaos' will allow Democrats to keep on spending

GOP 'holdouts' made Republicans a laughingstock, moved spending backward, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz moved spending and budget policy backward.

Stuart Varney: Republican chaos will allow Democrats to keep on spending

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues House Republicans led by Rep. Matt Gaetz moved spending and budget policy backward.

During his "My Take," Monday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz for "blowing up" Kevin McCarthy's funding bill over a personal dispute, arguing his stunt set back spending policy and made the House Republican Caucus a "laughingstock." 

STUART VARNEY: They are politely called "the holdouts." The Wall Street Journal calls them "nihilists." 

I've heard a lot worse. Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Matt Rosendale, Ralph Norman and Dan Bishop. 

GAETZ SLAMMED FOR BAILING OUT DEMS IN BUDGET BATTLE, GIVING THEM POTENTIAL LEVERAGE IN OUSTING SPEAKER

They rejected every spending plan Speaker McCarthy put forward.  

Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Matt Gaetz and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Getty Images)

They blew everything up. They forced the speaker to get help from Democrats.

Wow. What a performance, and what did they win? Nothing. Absolutely nothing at all, except to make themselves, and the House Republican Caucus, a laughingstock. 

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Democrats discussing a border provision in the government funding bill.

Government shutdown threat over border security, Ukraine funding

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Democrats discussing a border provision in the government funding bill.

Now what? 

Gaetz said Sunday that he would introduce a "motion to vacate."

That means a motion to dump the speaker. 

With Gaetz it's personal. He's involved in an ongoing ethics investigation and believes McCarthy hasn't supported him. 

GOP REP CALLS MCCARTHY 'ABSOLUTELY INSANE' FOR PUSHING SHORT-TERM SHUTDOWN RESOLUTION

How about that? You embarrass your party and, frankly, your country, over a personal dispute.

McCarthy may need Democrat support again to keep the speakership. This being politics, Democrats will demand concessions. 

In other words, the "holdouts" will have held out and actually moved spending and policy backward.

Marc Short, former chief of staff to V.P. Pence, and Democratic strategist Kevin Walling discuss new FOX Business 2024 election polls as the race to the White House heats up.

Biden set the world on fire with massive spending he introduced: Marc Short

Marc Short, former chief of staff to V.P. Pence, and Democratic strategist Kevin Walling discuss new FOX Business 2024 election polls as the race to the White House heats up.

Appearing on Fox News, Republican Congressman Carlos Gimenez, said that Gaetz is "Joe Biden's favorite Republican."

That says it all. Republican chaos is the Democrats' opportunity to keep on spending, taxing, and running up the debt, at least a trillion a year.

