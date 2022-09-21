Stuart Varney on 'presidential confusion': Who is really in charge?

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questions the leadership in the White House as Biden's failure to address key issues leads to "presidential confusion," arguing Americans "can't be sure who is calling the shots."

STUART VARNEY: It undermines confidence when the president can't address key issues directly, or simply ignores them.

For example, the border.

There's obviously a crisis. And flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard has made the whole country aware of the chaos.

Yet the president says it’s all different now.

The migrants are coming from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and we can't send them back.

That’s your answer to two million illegals a year, tons of fentanyl and a couple of dozen terrorists!

That’s not good enough.

BIDEN QUESTIONED ON MIGRANT SURGE, SAYS 'NOT RATIONAL' TO 'SEND THEM BACK' TO VENEZUELA, CUBA, NICARAGUA

There was the same deliberate avoidance of the inflation problem.

He told "60 Minutes" the inflation rate, month-to-month was just an inch, hardly at all.

That’s not convincing, and voters are not convinced that there's "hardly any inflation:" in an NBC poll, 63 percent said they were falling behind because of rising prices!

You can't walk away from the number one issue and retain your credibility.

3 WAYS BIDEN MAKES INFLATION WORSE

When the president does address an issue directly, his handlers often have to walk it back!

He said, "the pandemic is over." Within hours, Karine Jean-Pierre said, hold on a minute, we've still got a lot of work to do.

She would not repeat "the pandemic is over."

And when the president said U.S. troops would defend Taiwan, it was only minutes before his staff contradicted him.

Who is really in charge? What really is the policy? So long as presidential confusion continues, and his staff keeps changing his statements, we can't be sure who is calling the shots.