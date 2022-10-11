Stuart Varney: President Biden is prepared to bend the truth when it suits him

In his latest "My Take" on Tuesday, FOX Business host Stuart Varney called out President Joe Biden on his bluff and habit of "embellishing" his life story, claiming it's an invitation for Democrats to make sure that he doesn't run for a second term in 2024, on "Varney & Co."

STUART VARNEY: Thirty-five years ago, then Senator Joe Biden was running for the presidency. In campaign speeches, he claimed three undergraduate degrees, a full scholarship to law school where he finished in the top half of his class. None of that was true.

Then he copied a speech given by Neil Kinnock, the leader of Britain’s Labor Party. Biden lifted whole passages from Kinnock's speech. Plagiarism. It was quickly discovered, and Biden withdrew from the campaign. That was 1987.

Fast-forward to last week. President Biden claimed that a fire, 15 years ago, had destroyed ‘an awful lot’ of his house. Not true. There was a fire, but it was confined to the kitchen and was out in 20 minutes.

Then he said he was ‘raised in the Puerto Rican community… politically.’ Strange that he never mentioned Puerto Rico in either of his two biographies.

Over the years, Biden has consistently told stories which do not match up with reality.

What the president is doing, and has been doing for decades, is embellishing his life story. He wants to connect, to create a political identity that works. And he's quite prepared to bend the truth when it suits him.

The information I’m using here comes from an article in today's New York Times. You may be surprised that the Times has laid out, in detail, the ‘falsehoods,’ their word, stretching over his political career. Why come out with that? And why now?

Pure speculation – perhaps the times concludes that the Biden presidency is failing, and that the Democrats will lose this November. It’s an invitation for the party elders to step in and make sure that Biden does not even think about running for a second term.