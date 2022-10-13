Stuart Varney: Pandemic school closures resulted in an educational disaster

Reacting to a Fox News Digital report that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky met only once with left-wing activist groups about school reopening, FOX Business' Stuart Varney slammed prolonged school closures resulting in an "educational disaster" in his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." Thursday.

STUART VARNEY: The great pandemic school closure: A disaster for public schools. Gradually, we're finding out why it happened.

From the start, early 2021, the left took control. Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten colluded with the Centers for Disease Control. Schools must be closed. Teachers and staff must be vaccinated. Money, great gobs of it, must be chucked around. Power and control were what mattered, not the education of children.

Now, Fox News Digital reveals just how entrenched the power of the left really was.

In drawing up their plans, the CDC's Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she had conferred with parents. Yes, she did, once.

And the ‘parents’ were primarily left-wing activists. ‘Stand with Trans’ was in the meeting. This group fights to let students use ‘the bathroom of their gender’ or participate in ‘the sport of their gender.’ ‘Moms Rising’ was there – they fight for ‘workplace justice,’ and got $1 million from George Soros. The left should have a voice, but not the only voice. And the only voice that was heard in this disaster was the voice of the left!

And look what they did. In Democrat states, the schools stayed closed longer, kept kids in masks, imposed quarantine that disrupted everyone's life. And educational standards fell through the floor, especially for minority children.

I am not critical of teachers, I am critical of their union. They demanded money, control and power – and they got it, with an assist from the CDC, the President and the First Lady. The result was an educational disaster.