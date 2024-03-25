Stuart Varney: New York's leadership turned the city into a 'dangerous joke'

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the collapse of New York City, arguing the politicization of its judicial system, crime and the migrant crisis turned the once greatest city in the world into a "dangerous joke."

STUART VARNEY: Living and working in New York City has been exasperating.

To see it go from the greatest city in the world to a dangerous joke, is not easy.

It's not the people who've done it, it's the city's leadership.

It's come to a head today.

New York's judicial system is geared up to seize the property of a presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

This is a politicized judicial system, driven by Attorney General Letitia James, who has made no secret of her intention to "get" Donald Trump.

Is this a judicial system to be proud of? No. It's a disgrace.

It's made worse by the failure of judges and the bar association to stop injustice and election interference.

There's more.

First, the migrants. Anyone who walks the streets or rides the subway will have seen them.

New Yorkers have big hearts, but they're not happy with crime, the third world appearance of the streets and the extraordinary cost of feeding, housing, educating and medically treating hundreds of thousands of people who have just walked across the border.

Incredibly, the city has cut back on social services for homegrown New Yorkers, to pay for the migrants.

Second. Workers are actively avoiding the city. They prefer working from home or living someplace else.

The giant office buildings of midtown are half empty.

That means less business for restaurants, bars and convenience stores, where everything is locked up.

Tax revenue has gone straight down.

Let's see now. A politicized judiciary, intent on "getting" the Republican presidential candidate, in the middle of an election.

An unsafe city in the hands of a radical D.A. A city overrun by illegals, but don't say that word.

A city where it seems there are no standards, just decline and embarrassment.

The only way out is a change of leadership and that won't happen any time soon.

How sad, because when New York had solid leadership, at all levels, it was indeed the greatest city in the world.

