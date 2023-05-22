Stuart Varney: NAACP's Florida boycott will not be that successful

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the NAACP's Florida travel warning for Black Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community, arguing the advisory is "not going to be that successful" and that the organization has a "problem" with Gov. Ron DeSantis.

STUART VARNEY: The NAACP has issued a travel advisory.

Black people should reconsider visiting Florida. The NACCP has a problem with Governor DeSantis and his policies.

Their statement reads in part the governor’s "aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity and inclusion programs in Florida schools have turned the state into an openly hostile place for people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community."

A spokesperson for DeSantis dismissed the advisory, calling it a "stunt."

And so, it is. DeSantis is a Republican. He's running for president. The NAACP is deeply embedded in the Democrat Party.

Of course, they are going to attack a Republican presidential candidate!

They suggest he's trying to "erase Black history". No, he's not. DeSantis just doesn't want to see schools teaching what a rotten and oppressive place America is.

They'll cover slavery and segregation, but they won't make it the be-all-and-end-all of American history!

As for "restricting diversity, equity and inclusion programs," well, the NAACP got that right.

The governor is restricting DEI, he doesn't want racial division.

And what's this about Florida being an "openly hostile place for people of color?" That’s the classic line: you question DEI? Oh, you are inciting violence.

Tortured logic.

I really doubt this is a Bud Lite-style boycott.

It’s not going to be that successful. But if it is, those who follow the NAACP’s travel advisory will be missing a well-run state which offers solid education, safety, efficiency and prosperity for all.

You don't get much of that in N.Y., Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh or Los Angeles, do you?