NAACP issues travel advisory for Black Americans traveling to DeSantis' Florida: 'Openly hostile'

The NAACP issued a formal travel advisory for the state of Florida, arguing the state, under Gov. Ron DeSantis' leadership, "has engaged in an all-out attack on Black Americans" and other minority groups.

"Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals," the formal advisory states on the NAACP's website. "Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

A press release noted that the advisory was "in direct response to Governor Ron DeSantis' aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools."

The group cited various bills DeSantis recently signed into law as the motivation behind the advisory, including Florida's constitutional carry law, restrictions on abortion access, and a ban on funding for DEI programs at Florida public universities.

Florida's chapter of the NAACP first floated a travel advisory for the state in March over "anti-black legislation" in the state. The advisory was then approved by the NAACP board of directors.

"Once again, hate-inspired state leaders have chosen to put politics over people. Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida have engaged in a blatant war against principles of diversity and inclusion and rejected our shared identities to appeal to a dangerous, extremist minority," chair of the NAACP Board of Directors Leon Russell said in the press release.

"We will not allow our rights and history to be held hostage for political grandstanding. The NAACP proudly fights against the malicious attacks in Florida, against Black Americans," Russell continued. "I encourage my fellow Floridians to join in this fight to protect ourselves and our democracy."

DeSantis brushed off the proposed travel advisory in March as a "joke."

"This is a stunt to try to do that," DeSantis said at a press conference at the time. "It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine. But I’m not wasting my time on your stunts. I’m going to make sure that we’re getting things done here."

DeSantis' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the formal advisory.