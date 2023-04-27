Stuart Varney: Media working ‘hand in glove’ with Biden admin as president’s 'cheat sheet' is exposed

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's "cheat sheet" being exposed during his most recent press conference, arguing the media and the administration is working "hand in glove."

STUART VARNEY: See this? The president is holding a cheat sheet.

He walks into the Rose Garden for a press conference with full knowledge of who is going to ask the first question and what the question would be. You can see it, all written out.

And sure enough, the first question did indeed came from the Los Angeles Times reporter, and it was almost word for word the same as the question printed on the cheat sheet.

BIDEN CAUGHT WITH CRIB NOTES DETAILING REPORTER'S QUESTION PRIOR TO CALLING ON HER DURING PRESS CONFERENCE

At this point, we don’t know how the White House got the question, but it sure looks like the media is working "hand in glove" with this administration.

The Los Angeles Times looks like it’s an extension of the Biden campaign!

It also tells us that Biden’s handlers will do anything to avoid a real press conference, with real, unscripted questions!

This is the basement strategy revamped for the 2024 campaign.

BIDEN BELITTLED FOR USING ‘CHEAT SHEET’ WITH REPORTER’S QUESTION PRE-WRITTEN ON IT: 'IT'S NO SURPRISE'

But it’s more serious than just a campaign strategy.

The cheat sheet raises the question of just who is calling the shots. Who is exercising presidential power? Somebody is telling him what to say.

And we are expected to just lap it up for another 18 months. That’s not right.

I will say this: if the president can’t handle questions at a time of war and crisis, if he needs handlers to tell him what to say, if we still have to live under the threat of a Harris presidency, he should not be running for a second term.