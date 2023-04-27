Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Stuart Varney: Media working ‘hand in glove’ with Biden admin as president’s 'cheat sheet' is exposed

Biden criticized for holding 'cheat sheet' during press conference with South Korean president

close
FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues someone is telling Biden what to say after his cheat sheet was exposed during his press conference in the Rose Garden. video

Stuart Varney: Media working ‘hand in glove’ with Biden administration as president’s 'cheat sheet' exposed

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues someone is telling Biden what to say after his cheat sheet was exposed during his press conference in the Rose Garden.

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Biden's "cheat sheet" being exposed during his most recent press conference, arguing the media and the administration is working "hand in glove."

STUART VARNEY: See this? The president is holding a cheat sheet. 

He walks into the Rose Garden for a press conference with full knowledge of who is going to ask the first question and what the question would be. You can see it, all written out. 

And sure enough, the first question did indeed came from the Los Angeles Times reporter, and it was almost word for word the same as the question printed on the cheat sheet.

BIDEN CAUGHT WITH CRIB NOTES DETAILING REPORTER'S QUESTION PRIOR TO CALLING ON HER DURING PRESS CONFERENCE

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

At this point, we don’t know how the White House got the question, but it sure looks like the media is working "hand in glove" with this administration

The Los Angeles Times looks like it’s an extension of the Biden campaign!

It also tells us that Biden’s handlers will do anything to avoid a real press conference, with real, unscripted questions! 

This is the basement strategy revamped for the 2024 campaign.

BIDEN BELITTLED FOR USING ‘CHEAT SHEET’ WITH REPORTER’S QUESTION PRE-WRITTEN ON IT: 'IT'S NO SURPRISE'

Stuart Varney on Biden cheat sheet

FOX Business host Stuart Varney on Biden's press conference. (Fox News)

But it’s more serious than just a campaign strategy. 

The cheat sheet raises the question of just who is calling the shots. Who is exercising presidential power? Somebody is telling him what to say. 

And we are expected to just lap it up for another 18 months. That’s not right.

I will say this: if the president can’t handle questions at a time of war and crisis, if he needs handlers to tell him what to say, if we still have to live under the threat of a Harris presidency, he should not be running for a second term.

close
'The Evening Edit' panelists Jason Chaffetz and Carol Roth discuss the House passing the GOP's debt ceiling bill and President Biden holding the lowest number of press conferences since Ronald Regan.  video

Biden's lack of press conferences is an embarrassment: Jason Chaffetz

'The Evening Edit' panelists Jason Chaffetz and Carol Roth discuss the House passing the GOP's debt ceiling bill and President Biden holding the lowest number of press conferences since Ronald Regan. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS