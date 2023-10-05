Stuart Varney: The Matt Gaetz 'fiasco' may change the 2024 election calculus

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued there is a Republican ‘civil war’ unfolding after the removal of Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. Varney warned the GOP drama could sway voters in the 2024 presidential election.

STUART VARNEY: When you look at the Republican Party today, what do you see? Civil war.

That's not an attractive image for any political party, especially 14 months before a presidential election.

The Republicans are not very good at politics.

At this moment, President Biden is vulnerable. That's an understatement.

He's widely considered too old. Very few people believe he's capable of being president for another 5 years.

Voters are worse off financially. Middle America can't afford a house or rent.

There's a long list of political negatives to hang around the president's neck.

Worst of all for Democrats, some polls show Biden losing to Donald Trump.

In comes Matt Gaetz. He blows up Kevin McCarthy's speakership.

Bitterly divides House Republicans, and tries to come across as the great savior of conservatism.

Oh, by the way, there's another spending fight coming soon, so the Republicans can put their divisions on display all over again.

Voters are watching. The Matt Gaetz fiasco may be changing the election calculus.

Just as the drama unfolded in Congress, the president was out there giving another $9 billion worth of student debt relief.

That's popular. And today he announced he's building 20 miles of border wall.

Now he can say he understands the migrant and fentanyl problem and will take action.

The Democrats are very good at politics.

They will take advantage of the Republican debacle. They love Matt Gaetz.

