Stuart Varney: Liberal colleges indulging in antisemitism is a 'disgrace'

Rampant antisemitism is showing the true nature of liberalism, Varney argues

‘Varney & Co.’ host Stuart Varney discusses the rise in antisemitism at U.S. universities. video

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the surge in antisemitism at some American universities, arguing the radicalization of baby boomers in the 60s contributed to the "gross antisemitism" on college campuses today.

STUART VARNEY: Who would have thought that a terror attack overseas would expose the hate at American colleges? 

That is exactly what's happened. Israel is attacked and campuses turn on Jews. 

ANTISEMITISM HAS BILLIONAIRES BAILING ON IVE LEAGUE DONATIONS

Exposed is the right word to use. The rampant antisemitism we're seeing has exposed the true nature of American liberalism. 

Pro-Palestine students protest at Columbia

Columbia students participate in a rally in support of Palestine at the university on October 12, 2023 in New York City.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

It's not peace, love, and humanity. It's hate.

Countless universities have signed on to the "boycott, divestment, and sanction" campaign that targets Israel. 

The BDS movement wants to throttle Israel. 

National security and global affairs expert Laura Ballman analyzes the state of war in the Middle East on Varney & Co. video

Do you think you can get a job at these colleges if you don't toe the required political line?

That's why at 40 leading universities a recent study found there were no Republicans in the history or journalism departments. 

Zero in the economics, psychology, and law departments. Democrats were the vast, overwhelming majority. 

Liberalism is entrenched.

Students hold protest at Harvard

Two college students explain how they’ve felt "intimidated" and uncomfortable on campus as outspoken supporters of Israel. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images)

I blame my generation. Some of the baby boomers who were radicalized in the 60s stayed in college and joined the faculty. 

They didn't go into business, they went into teaching.

OHIO MAN ARRESTED AFTER MAKING ANTISEMITIC SLURS AT JEWISH FAMILY

Teaching radical politics and they hired their radical fellow travelers.

So here we are with our liberal colleges indulging in gross antisemitism. It's a disgrace.

