Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' 'equity' comment regarding hurricane aid is a 'controversy'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed V.P. Harris' comments on distributing hurricane aid based on "equity," arguing her statement "looks like another gaffe," but is "certainly a controversy."

STUART VARNEY: It looks like another gaffe. It’s certainly a controversy.

Vice President Harris spoke about the effects of climate change on people of color, and how to distribute aid after hurricane damage in Puerto Rico and Florida.

She said resources should be given based on "equity."

What exactly does that mean when it comes to allocating hurricane assistance? You get help depending on the color of your skin?

Social media jumped on it. Elon musk tweeted, "Should be according to greatest need, not race or anything else."

Well said, Elon!

Harris has a habit of using "word salad language."

You listen, and you feel like you're in a sociology class. Lots of left-wing jargon designed to cover the real message.

Fox News Digital caught up with Harris and asked her to explain her "equity" comment.

She would not answer. Would not clarify.

I suspect this administration "would" hand out assistance based on race.

But Kamala Harris can't say it in plain English because there's an election in five weeks, and most voters surely don't want any racial preference in helping hurricane victims.