Stuart Varney: Biden’s not the president our allies ‘want and need’

FOX Business' Stuart Varney, during his latest "My Take" on "Varney & Co." ripped Biden over showing ‘weakness’ during his presidency and argued that this isn't what U.S. allies "want and need."

GAS PRICES SET RECORDS FOR 2 WEEKS STRAIGHT AS BIDEN STRUGGLES TO REASSURE AMERICA

STUART VARNEY: Imagine how it looks to our allies when the president gets confused.



Joe Biden is not the dynamic, straightforward president our friends abroad want and need. He's maybe what our enemies want, but the rest of the world is looking for strong leadership. They're not getting it.



The Taiwan fiasco is a classic. Biden says policy has changed. The White House walks it back and says no it hasn't. Then today, the president agrees with the walk-back, sort of, kind of, and says, ‘ok the policy has not changed.’

Weakness and dithering have come to characterize the Biden presidency. Afghanistan showed weakness that emboldened Putin. The dithering over baby formula has brought high anxiety to parents. I'd still like to know when he first learned about the shortage that began months ago, and the statement about high gas prices just being part of the great green transition, is strange indeed: does he not realize how angry people are? And what energy prices are dropping to propel inflation?

There's something else that needs to be said: the president's demeanor does not inspire confidence.



He is physically frail. He is forgetful and, yes, confused. His handlers get nervous any time he goes off prompter. They've kept him away from the media: he hasn't done a one-on-one interview in 104 days!

Nobody wants to say this. There's a war going on, and we're being ripped by inflation. You instinctively want to rally around the president.



He's making it difficult, and there are two and a half years to go…