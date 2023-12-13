Stuart Varney: Ivy League colleges have become 'propaganda palaces'

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the "disastrous" congressional hearings of Ivy League presidents on antisemitism following a barrage of criticism from politicians and business leaders.

STUART VARNEY: July 2022. A congressional hearing.

Senator Josh Hawley was questioning Berkeley professor Khiara Bridges.

He asked if a biological male could have a baby.

She replied that even asking the question incited violence.

It was at that point that I realized how intellectually weak our elite colleges have become.

It's not just intellectual weakness. It's the ideological straitjacket that they've imposed.

You're not allowed to even think outside the woke box.

They're not universities. They are propaganda palaces with a great impact because we assume they're all so smart.

That is how we arrived at those disastrous hearings last week when the presidents of Ivy League colleges couldn't bring themselves to condemn calls on campus for the genocide of Jews.

Oh, no. It's all about context.

If there were calls to harm Blacks, LGBTQ people, or trans people, someone would be out of school and into prison real fast.

Here's where the ideological straitjacket comes in.

You can be publicly antisemitic because Jews, in elite ideology, are oppressors and colonists.

In an institution where everything is based on race and gender, there's no room for debate.

Intellectual conformity to an imposed divisive leftist culture. That is where we are now. It's got to change.

Donors won't give. Parents won't pay. Students won't attend. Employers won't employ.

Remember when Trump said, "I love the poorly educated."

The man had a point.

