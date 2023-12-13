Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Ivy League colleges have become 'propaganda palaces'

Elite colleges are now 'intellectually weak,' impose 'ideological straitjackets,' Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the disastrous congressional hearings of Ivy League presidents on campus antisemitism. video

Stuart Varney: Ivy League colleges have become propaganda palaces

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the disastrous congressional hearings of Ivy League presidents on campus antisemitism.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the "disastrous" congressional hearings of Ivy League presidents on antisemitism following a barrage of criticism from politicians and business leaders.

STUART VARNEY: July 2022. A congressional hearing. 

Senator Josh Hawley was questioning Berkeley professor Khiara Bridges. 

HARVARD STUDENTS CALL OUT IVY LEAGUE PRESIDENTS OVER ‘LAUGHABLE’ STANCES ON ANTISEMITISM

He asked if a biological male could have a baby. 

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 18: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) questions Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz during a Senate Committee On Homeland Security And Governmental Affairs hearing at the US Capitol on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Last week the Inspector General released a report on the origins of the FBIs investigation into the Trump campaigns possible ties with Russia during the 2016 Presidential elections. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

She replied that even asking the question incited violence.

It was at that point that I realized how intellectually weak our elite colleges have become. 

It's not just intellectual weakness. It's the ideological straitjacket that they've imposed.

ANTISEMITISM HAS BILLIONAIRES BAILING ON IVY LEAGUE DONATIONS

You're not allowed to even think outside the woke box. 

They're not universities. They are propaganda palaces with a great impact because we assume they're all so smart.

That is how we arrived at those disastrous hearings last week when the presidents of Ivy League colleges couldn't bring themselves to condemn calls on campus for the genocide of Jews.

Former Israeli Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh says this has been a real moment of reckoning amid major U.S. colleges facing antisemitism backlash on The Evening Edit. video

House launches investigation into Harvard, UPenn and MIT over rampant antisemitism

Former Israeli Knesset member Michal Cotler-Wunsh says this has been a real moment of reckoning amid major U.S. colleges facing antisemitism backlash on The Evening Edit.

Oh, no. It's all about context.

If there were calls to harm Blacks, LGBTQ people, or trans people, someone would be out of school and into prison real fast.

Here's where the ideological straitjacket comes in. 

WALL STREET CEOS STANDING UP FOR ISRAEL AGAINST PRO-HAMAS COLLEGES

You can be publicly antisemitic because Jews, in elite ideology, are oppressors and colonists. 

In an institution where everything is based on race and gender, there's no room for debate.

Intellectual conformity to an imposed divisive leftist culture. That is where we are now. It's got to change. 

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Donors won't give. Parents won't pay. Students won't attend. Employers won't employ.

Remember when Trump said, "I love the poorly educated." 

The man had a point.

