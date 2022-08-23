Stuart Varney: Is Biden actually up to the job?

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned Biden's handling of the presidency as he spends the week in Delaware following a family vacation, arguing Americans "need reassurance" that he's up for the job during his "My Take" Tuesday.

STUART VARNEY: President Biden has spent more time on vacation than his three immediate predecessors, at this point in his presidency.

Since January last year, he has spent about 150 days in Delaware.

Nothing wrong with taking frequent breaks. We all need 'em.

I'll make a couple of points:

First, politics: travel for ordinary people is difficult and expensive this summer. Airport chaos: cancellations, delays. $4 gas.

I can see a little resentment, especially because the Biden team has not fixed airline problems, and gas is still way above where it was when he became president.

Then there's the old question: is he up to the job? The president turns 80 in November, and he is clearly slowing down.

If he needs a lot of vacation time, our enemies perceive weakness.

Then there's the feeling that his handlers are deliberately keeping him under wraps.

They don't want him anywhere near the media, and if you're on vacation, you don't have to deal with those pesky reporters.

During the 2020 campaign, he was kept in his basement.

During the pandemic, he retreated behind his mask and zoom meetings.

And now as president, he's often out of town.

The president's latest vacation began on Wednesday, August 10th, when he took his family on Air Force One to Kiawah Island.

On August 16th, he came back to D.C. for a few hours to sign the Inflation Reduction Act.

That night he took Marine One to his beach house in Delaware.

Tomorrow he makes a brief campaign appearance in Maryland and then it’s back to the beach house for the weekend.

I'm not being snarky here. A president is entitled to a lot of R&R.

However, at this time, and with this president, we need reassurance that he is up to the job!

Seeing and hearing is believing.