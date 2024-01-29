Stuart Varney: Gavin Newsom is playing 'good soldier' to Biden

During his "My Take," on Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed Gavin Newsom's presidential ambitions, arguing the California governor is feigning to be Biden's most loyal surrogate, so he can replace him when Democrats force him out.

STUART VARNEY: California Gov. Gavin Newsom really wants to be president.

But he can't come right out with it, because the sitting president is standing for reelection.

So, instead of challenging Biden directly, he appears as Biden's greatest supporter.

He's playing the good soldier.

What he's doing is waiting for the inevitable moment when our aging president steps aside, and the Democrats scramble for a replacement.

There he is. Young, handsome, and dynamic. Gavin Newsom.

He's certainly saying all the right things about Biden.

He told ABC's Jonathan Karl, "We have the best three-year record of any modern American presidency. Period. Full stop."

California is a border state. Biden has an appalling record on the border.

Newsom says, "It's been hard globally these last six or seven years, but again, America stands tall, the tentpole."

Laughable. Notice how he goes back six or seven years, to suggest Trump was at fault. Wrong.

Our foreign policy went haywire three years ago with the chaotic retreat from Afghanistan.

If he ever does replace Biden at the top of the ticket, he will be challenged about what's happened in California.

Homelessness, the ruin of San Francisco, fentanyl, crime, and California as a sanctuary state.

Hard to get out of all that.

In the next couple of months, Gavin Newsom will be the president's most loyal surrogate.

He will be the leading non-candidate until the president's condition forces the Democrats to usher him out.

August 19th is the Democratic convention in Chicago.

An ideal time to slide in the young, handsome, and dynamic Gavin Newsom.

