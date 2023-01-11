Stuart Varney: Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis looks like a future president

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis cracking down on "ultra-progressive policies" in colleges, arguing the Florida governor looks like a future U.S. president.

STUART VARNEY: It's another bold move, and I'm cheering it on...

Florida's Governor DeSantis has launched the takeover, that is the "hostile" takeover, of a college known for its ultra-progressive policies.

He has appointed six new members to the board of the New College of Florida in Sarasota.

They are going to run the place and run it very differently. The six include Chris Rufo, a leader in the anti-C.R.T. movement.

Rufo tweeted this: "Governor DeSantis is going to lay siege to university "diversity, equity and inclusion programs."

He and the five other new board members will turn the new college into something like Hillsdale, a conservative college in Michigan, which actually pays attention to the constitution, and free speech.

Now that’s a real takeover.

WASHINGTON POST FORCED TO CORRECT CRITICAL REPORTING ON CRT FOE CHRISTOPHER RUFO YET AGAIN

The response from New College current students borders on the hysterical.

The Daily Caller quotes a transgender student saying "our safety is at risk;" the student is concerned about "people who show up here to intimidate us and start violence."

They want their safe space, protected from any point of view, other than their own.

‘CORPORATE KINGDOM’: DESANTIS-BACKED PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF DISNEY'S LAND ANNOUNCED

When I first came to America, California was the future.

That was 50 years ago. The golden state is now a sad example of how the left can screw up an entire state.

Now, it’s Florida that looks like the future. And Ron DeSantis looks like a future president.