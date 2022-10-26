Stuart Varney: Fetterman's campaign should never have put him out there

During his latest "My Take" Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney questioned Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's fitness for office after his "awkward" debate performance, arguing the Democrat's campaign "should have never put him out there."

"This is painful to watch, regardless of one's politics". That’s MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough watching the Fetterman-Oz debate last night.

It was indeed, painful. You have to wonder how many supporters John Fetterman has this morning.

Right from the beginning, it was awkward. He opened by saying "goodnight."

Not a good start. It went downhill. There were silences. He tripped over words and phrases.

Occasionally, he didn't seem to understand the question and fumbled the answer. For example, he said "I do support fracking… And I don't… I don't…"

His confusion was evident throughout.

Nobody wants to pile onto a man who clearly has a medical problem. But he's a candidate for very high office.

And at the same time, it has to be said that Fetterman’s campaign has not been entirely honest.

He had a stroke five months ago, but his medical records have not been released!

He says his doctor "OK'd" him. Not good enough when you're running for the United States Senate.

And he only agreed to one debate which came really late in the game, just 14 days before the election.

635,000 people have already sent in their mail-in ballots: they didn't see last night's fiasco.

Fetterman's campaign should never have put him out there.

But he's on the ballot. And those who have not yet voted will be able to pass judgment on John Fetterman's ability to do the job. That is the way it should be.