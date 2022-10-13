Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz

As the midterm elections hastily approach, a recent poll revealed that Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is leading the race against Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, by a "razor-thin" margin.

Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics.



With margins being so small, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has adjusted its rating of Pennsylvania's Senate race from "leans Democrat" to a "toss-up."

FETTERMAN AGREES TO A LIVE DEBATE WITH OZ IN LATE OCTOBER

Dr. Oz joined host Maria Bartiromo, Thursday, to discuss his opponent's recent health concerns and medical history at large.

In May 2022, Fetterman suffered a stroke in the midst of his campaign, leaving his auditory processing and speech impaired. Fetterman denied Oz's request to hold a debate in September, however, he recently agreed to follow through with the debate under certain conditions.



Fetterman, however, requested a closed captioning device to read questions throughout the debate. Oz cooperated with this request given that the moderator explains to the audience at the start of the debate that Fetterman will be using the said device.



"I don't think there's closed captioning on the floor of the Senate, and maybe he doesn't need closed captioning when he's actually moving around, but maybe he does. Again, a lot of question marks and voters deserve better," Oz told host Maria Bartiromo.

Oz went on to question Fetterman's medical records, arguing that he continues to dodge questions regarding his medical history. He further argued that the Fetterman team has repeatedly refused to release his medical records in an effort to conceal his "radical agenda."



"What are you hiding? You know, be transparent about what you're up to," urged Dr. Oz.



"Either you've got a medical problem which we can work through, or you're hiding a radical agenda — which is a bigger concern that I have."

FETTERMAN SAYS STROKE NOT 'GOING TO HAVE AN IMPACT' ON DUTIES IF ELECTED, INSISTS CAMPAIGN 'VERY TRANSPARENT'

Dr. Oz continued to express his concern for Fetterman's Liberal policy, arguing that even Democrats are starting to object to his extreme proposals.



Fetterman previously expressed favor for decriminalizing all drugs in Pennsylvania, as well as opening supervised injection sites - also known as supervised consumption sites, or "overdose prevention centers" - throughout local communities.



The controversial matter that originated in New York has become a hotly debated topic in Pennsylvania.

"I'm going to say, no, we can't have heroin injection sites. It creates these open-air drug markets that destroy communities. These are just a couple of his weaknesses on law and order and drugs," the GOP nominee continued.

Oz told Bartiromo, Thursday, that Fetterman additionally lobbied for a 46% tax increase for the state of Pennsylvania. According to the Republican, this "shockingly" high number indicates that Fetterman is likely to vote in favor of Biden's tax plan because he "wants to spend the money."

"[John Fetterman] argued that Biden should have spent more than the $5 trillion we already expended, again, recklessly taking our children's money and throwing it at social problems without evidence that it works. But across the board, we know he's going to pull Joe Biden to the left. We cannot afford another Senator who will do that," Oz said.

