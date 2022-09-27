Stuart Varney: European politics are changing 'fast' as conservatives are winning elections

During his latest "My Take" Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the conservative sweep taking place in European elections, arguing the politics are changing fast as voters reject "Democratic socialism."

STUART VARNEY: Suddenly, conservatives are winning elections in Europe.

To the left, this is a five-alarm fire: their political dominance is threatened.

Literally for generations, Europe has been a soft-left welfare state run by a soft-left bureaucracy. They jumped down the rabbit hole of Democratic socialism, and now a lot of 'em are going the other way.

EUROPEAN NATIONS SHIFT RIGHT AS ECONOMIC WOES GRIP CONTINENT

Prime example: Giorgia Meloni, who has just been elected prime minister of Italy. She wants the economy to grow! What a concept! And she wants something done about the waves of immigration flooding onto Italy’s shores.

Everywhere in the media, she is described as "hard right". That’s a put down. A sign of political contempt. But Giorgia Meloni won!

In Britain, Liz Truss becomes prime minister. She's cutting taxes. She's going for growth. And of course, she's also dismissed as an extremist because she's a follower of Margaret Thatcher.

Please, Lord, give me more extremists!

In Sweden, of all places, conservatives won power. For how many generations have Swedes voted for Scandinavian socialism? Immigration changed the game. The open-door policy for North African migrants tore the country apart.

MSNBC GUEST SAYS ‘POPULIST RAGE SWEEPING ACROSS EUROPE’ JUST LIKE 2016 US ELECTIONS

The right is picking up the pieces.

Conservative Viktor Orban runs Hungary. Germany is coming to terms with the legacy of Angela Merkel, who single-handedly messed up Germany’s energy supply.

It’s not quite a revolution, but European politics is changing fast.

May we hope the same thing happens here! Our country is suffering mightily from Joe Biden's lurch to the left.

There are signs. Americans are getting tired of unchecked immigration, unchecked inflation and the prospect of eye-watering utility bills coming soon.

The socialist left here is out of steam and reeling.

Six weeks to the elections…