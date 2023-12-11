Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Elizabeth Warren's Subway food fight is 'laughable'

Socialists are never happy, there's always something they need to crack down on, Varney argues

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., after she praised the Federal Trade Commission for investigating whether a private equity firm's purchase of the Subway food chain created a "sandwich shop monopoly."

STUART VARNEY: There are times when socialists make fools of themselves. 

Case in point Sen. Elizabeth Warren

She is going after a sandwich shop monopoly -- the horror. 

ELIZABETH WARREN APPLAUDS FTC'S ‘SANDWICH SHOP MONOPOLY’ PROBE OF SUBWAY ACQUISITION

Elizabeth Warren Banking

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren questions witnesses during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters Photos)

Here's the story.

Roark Capital runs several sandwich chains, including Jimmy John's, Schlotzsky's, and Arby's. 

Now Roark wants to buy Subway. 

Warren thinks that creates a "sandwich monopoly" which will reduce competition and that, she says, will lead to "higher food prices." 

SUBWAY JOINS DUNKIN, JIMMY JOHN'S, BUFFALO WILD WINGS IN ROARK CALITAL'S STABLE

She wants the Federal Trade Commission to investigate. 

This is laughable. 

The senator evidently thinks that any enterprise that grows by giving consumers what they want is bad. 

But wait, this is not a monopoly. There are a million competitors up and down every high street in the land. 

Subway sign

Subway sandwich store signage is seen on Water Street on August 21, 2023 in New York City.  (Getty Images / Getty Images)

Gas stations and corner stores make sandwiches, don't they? 

If you count a hamburger as a sandwich, then McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's make for some pretty serious competition. 

If Roark Capital takes Subway, it won't create a monopoly. 

SUBWAY AGREES TO SALE TO ROARK CAPITAL, ENDING NEARLY 6 DECADES TO FAMILY OWNERSHIP

It creates a more efficient sandwich maker that can cut costs and slow down price increases.

That's not the way Sen. Warren sees it. She's a socialist, always on the lookout for the wickedness of capitalism. 

She wants to tax your wealth before you make the money. 

She wants to make corporations get a license from the government before they can operate. 

Socialists are never happy. There's always something they need to crack down on.

It's understandable, of course. Sen. Warren was a professor at Harvard.

