Stuart Varney: Donald Trump has a bold plan for the mentally ill

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Donald Trump's "highly controversial" plan to bring back psychiatric hospitals, arguing the move is a step to address our nation's mental health crisis while a "dithering" Biden administration remains racked by internal conflict.

STUART VARNEY: Every day when I walk the streets of New York City I see disturbed people roaming the streets.

It's a very sad sight. It's a waste of a human life.

Some are dangerous. There have been unprovoked attacks. Even murders.

Donald Trump has a plan.

If he gets a second term, he would bring back mental institutions where people could be committed involuntarily.

He says, "For those who are severely mentally ill and deeply disturbed, we will bring them back to mental institutions where they belong, with the goal of reintegrating them back into society once they are well enough to manage."

He believes that modern treatment, even if forced, offers hope of a return to sanity.

That's a bold plan and highly controversial.

Back in the day, these places were known for abuse and failure. They were ugly holding pens.

Some were closed, and the rules were changed so many disturbed people could not be held against their will.

Civil liberties activists approve of this. Committing people, they believe, takes away their freedom.

Yes, it does, but since when is it okay for disturbed and possibly dangerous people to take over the streets?

Trump isn't a doctor or a psychiatrist, but he is addressing a problem that plagues us all.

How different from the dithering Biden administration which is racked by internal division.

They would argue forever about just who is mentally ill, and how discriminatory any involuntary commitment would be, as they still roam the streets.

Yet again Trump has a plan, and he has the driving force to make it happen.

