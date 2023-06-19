Stuart Varney: DeSantis vs. Newsom is the election America needs

During his "My Take," Monday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the 2024 presidential election, arguing a Biden-Trump rematch would be a "slug-fest" the American people don't want to see, while a DeSantis-Newsom showdown would highlight the differences between capitalism and socialism, and point the way towards the America of the future.

STUART VARNEY: We are told that no one is looking forward to the 2024 presidential election.

If it is Biden versus Trump, it's a slug-fest that we've seen before. There are an awful lot of people who don't want to see it again.

BIDEN TRAILING TRUMP ON KEY ISSUES AFFECTING AMERICAN FAMILIES AS 2024 RACE HEATS UP: POLL

That's why there is so much interest in what you might call, the second-tier election.

That would be between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom. Florida versus California. I know that Newsom has yet to declare, but is there any doubt that he's running?

We'll have an interesting situation today. The president is headed to Northern California. Governor Newsom will be there. The dynamics of that meeting will be interesting. DeSantis will be there as well.

DESANTIS DARES NEWSOM TO CHALLENGE BIDEN IN 2024 WHITE HOUSE RACE: ‘STOP PUSSYFOOTING’

I find a Florida-California match-up fascinating. Booming, dynamic Florida. People flocking into the state. No state income tax. A budget surplus. School choice.

Compare that to high taxes, high poverty, homeless plagued, and deeply in debt California where hundreds of thousands are getting out. That's a contest with very different visions for America.

A DeSantis-Newsom election would be forward-looking. It would point the way toward the America of the future.

A generational change in our political leadership.

DESANTIS TAKES AIM AT CALIFORNIA, HIGHLIGHTING RISING CRIME AND HOMELESSNESS, IN NEW CAMPAIGN VIDEO

As the president's age and Trump's legal standing turn people off the top-tier election, watch the second tier, DeSantis-Newsom, Florida versus California.

In my opinion, capitalism versus socialism. That's the election we need.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE