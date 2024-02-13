Varney: Democrats are terrified of Biden's deteriorating condition

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney argued there is a "hot debate" among Democrats about how to remove Biden from the Oval Office because they fear his "deteriorating condition" makes him unelectable in 2024.

STUART VARNEY: The Democrats are in a closed-door, hot debate about how, and if, they should ease Joe Biden out of the Oval Office.

They are terrified that his deteriorating condition will make him unelectable, and that would lead to another term for Donald Trump.

They don't want that, but they've got a mess on their hands.

Easing him out soon is going to be a very tough job.

If he doesn't want to step aside voluntarily, they would have to invoke section 4 of the 25th Amendment, which has never been done before.

It would be a political nightmare.

They would have to get the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare he is unable to "assume the powers and duties of office."

That would not be easy.

If Biden disagrees with their declaration, he can go back to the Oval Office after 21 days if he gets two-thirds of both houses of Congress to agree to his return.

It's complicated and a very difficult process.

Think of the political backbiting in the middle of an election campaign.

If they did get him out, they would have to go into the election with President Harris. They don't want that.

If they somehow pushed aside Kamala Harris as well, they would have to contend with incensed Black voters. They don't want that.

Think this through.

If Biden doesn't leave voluntarily, the 25th amendment won't work, and the Democrats don't want to run with Kamala Harris, the odds are Biden and Harris remain on the ticket.

Bill McGurn in The Wall Street Journal brings us this headline:

"Kamala Harris Was Joe Biden's Smartest Decision."

It's fear of her that keeps him in the job.

McGurn writes, "The selection of Ms. Harris is turning out to be the best thing Mr. Biden has ever done for himself, if not for the Democratic Party."

Identity politics helped him get elected, and it is identity politics that keeps him at the top of the ticket.

