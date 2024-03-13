Stuart Varney: Democrats' State of the Union 'celebration' is premature

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney cautioned Democrats who are trying to put to rest worries about Biden's cognitive decline, arguing former special counsel Robert Hur's congressional testimony did not exonerate the commander-in-chief of wrongdoing and that voters still think his age is still a concern.

STUART VARNEY: After the State of the Union speech, Democrats should be "doing cartwheels," according to the Washington Post.

They thought Biden completely set to rest the idea that he was too old for the job.

BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION SPEECH REINFORCED MENTAL ACUITY AND AGE CONCERNS, REPUBLICANS SAY

His "jacked up" performance, apparently reversed worries about his cognitive decline.

Wishful thinking.

A Harris poll, taken right after the speech, reveals 59% of voters and 63% of independents, believe the speech was divisive.

Worse, 57% of voters, 60% of independents, thought his delivery raised questions about his age.

NEW POLL REVEALS AMERICANS TRUST TRUMP OVER BIDEN TO LEAD THE US AS PRESIDENT

On Tuesday, there was a similar outpouring of Democrat and media support, after Robert Hur testified before Congress.

The Democrats insisted he had been exonerated in the documents case and that Hur was out-of-bounds when questioning the president's memory.

At the White House, Ian Sams said it was "case closed."

No, it's not. The president was not exonerated. That word does not appear in Hur's report.

What emerged from the hearing was that Biden's decline has gone so far that he can't stand trial.

But can he still run the country?

BIDEN FUZZY ON DATES, FUMBLED DETAILS IN INTERVIEWS WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR

Today he sets off for Wisconsin, and again, his every move will be scrutinized.

At the moment, he's making a gaffe every day and no matter how his handlers try to protect him, they can't completely isolate him.

His campaign is reportedly in turmoil.

The contrast with Trump is particularly upsetting for Democrats because the challenger is quite obviously quick on his feet and shows no sign of decline.

Unless the Democrats manage, somehow, to ease him out, it will be Biden versus Trump in November.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP HAS EDGE OVER BIDEN IN POTENTIAL 2024 REMATCH

The polls consistently show Trump leading Biden in key battleground states.

The Democrats' celebration is premature.

