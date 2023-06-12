Stuart Varney: Democrat support of a Gavin Newsom presidential run is a sign of desperation

During his "My Take" Monday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the political aspirations of Gavin Newsom, arguing Democrats contemplating a 2024 presidential run by the California governor after his long list of controversial positions and failures only shows the parties' weakness.

STUART VARNEY: Gavin Newsom is the Governor of California. He wants to be the president of the United States. He hasn't declared yet, but he's making all the moves. I don't think he has a prayer.

Last week, Newsom called the governor of Florida a "small, pathetic man." That's a little strong.

Ron DeSantis had flown migrants to Sacramento. After all, California is a "sanctuary state." Newsom says it's kidnapping.

Sean Hannity asked him about this.

Hannity: "Isn't Joe Biden dumping people in Florida?"

Newsom: "He doesn't dump people anywhere."

Hannity: "What's the difference with what DeSantis is doing?"

Newsom: "Everything, pretense. Manipulation. False representation."

If Newsom does get into the presidential race, I guess he's written off the state of Florida because, to Floridians, there's nothing pathetic about their state's booming economy and budget surplus.

Last week, Newsom called for a constitutional amendment to restrict gun rights. Classic politics. He gets the anti-gun folks on his side, knowing that it takes decades to change the Constitution.

Same with reparations. Newsom sets up a task force. It recommends paying out billions to the descendants of slaves. Then Newsom walks it back saying, "We need to wait for the task force to finish its work."

What a mess. It is a sign of desperation in the Democrat Party, that anyone should give credence to a Newsom campaign.

There's a long list of very obvious failings in California and very few obvious successes.

Here's the question. Do we want our country to be governed like California or Florida? No contest!

