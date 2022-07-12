Stuart Varney: Democrat desperation is in the air

During his latest "My Take" Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Democrats' desperation as President Biden's poll numbers continue to plummet ahead of the 2022 midterms.

STUART VARNEY: Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre may say the president doesn't follow the polls, but Democrats sure do.

With Biden's numbers in the tank, and still falling, there's Democrat desperation in the air!

In The New York Times, Michelle Goldberg, dismisses President Biden as just too old. "I hope he doesn't run again", she says.

So who do you have? Who will carry the Democrat flag in 2024?

There is virtually no support for Kamala Harris. Democrats dismiss her for poor performance.

Pete Buttigieg? Can't see it. Again, poor performance. Airport chaos and supply chain problems.

Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar? She's on the list. But she didn't do well in the 2020 primaries, and got a lot of bad publicity for her reported rough treatment of her aides.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom? No way. A liberal, whose state has the highest taxes and highest poverty rate, plus homelessness, crime and $6 gas, is not going to get much support from the rest of the country.

J.B. Pritzker, the Democrat billionaire governor of Illinois? They're pushing him because he made a strong response to the July 4th mass shooting. That’s it! But his state is also hemorrhaging people, and his state is kept afloat by hand-outs from Washington.

Roy Cooper, governor of North Carolina? That would be an uphill struggle: no name recognition.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, Democrat from Ohio? Maybe if you ignore his far-left positions, which no longer seem to reflect the nation's mood.

Hillary Clinton? I'm sure she would jump at the chance, but I just can't see Democrats giving her that chance. She would be 77 in 2024.

Bernie Sanders? Not a prayer. In 2020, Democrats moved fast to get him off the presidential ticket because they knew a socialist couldn't win. He couldn't win in 2024 either.

Add it all up, and there's one inescapable conclusion: the Democrats have no bench. Of course that gives opportunity to up-and-comers, jumping into the vacuum, but at this moment they're nowhere in sight

It is the Republican's race to lose.