Stuart Varney: These corporations are pushing politics as much as product

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses U.S. corporations "pushing politics as much as product" amid Bud Light’s controversial partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, arguing they’re trying to usher Americans into a "brave new world of identity and equity."

STUART VARNEY: Anheuser-Busch has apologized, kind of, for an advertising campaign that featured trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Too late. Bud Light sales dropped like a stone last week. 

And that’s largely the result of the Mulvaney campaign. 

It sure looks like a rare, successful, conservative boycott.

WYOMING NEWS SITE FINDS MORE THAN A THIRD OF SMALL-TOWN BARS SURVEYED ARE EXPERIENCING BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTS

Who buys cases of beer? Young men! 

Why should they respond to an ad campaign featuring a man who transitions into a woman? 

Why did Bud abandon its market? Because they wanted a high score on the "corporate equality index."

That’s the benchmark activists use to judge how woke corporations actually are. Get a low score and you may get a shake-down.

Bud Light

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of Bud Light beer cans sitting on the ledge of the glass is seen during an NHL hockey game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings on November 28, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mi ((Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

INDUSTRY INSIDER WHO HELPED COMPANIES GO WOKE NOW ‘REGRETS’ IT: WE SET 'PRECEDENT' FOR THE 'CULTURAL QUAGMIRE' 

The thing is, these corporations are pushing politics as much as product. 

They are in full-scale virtue signaling mode. 

Like Biden, they're trying to push us all into a brave new world of identity and equity. 

An intellectual straight jacket which you've got to like and accept, or you're, as Hillary once said, "a deplorable."

