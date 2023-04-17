Stuart Varney: These corporations are pushing politics as much as product

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses U.S. corporations "pushing politics as much as product" amid Bud Light’s controversial partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, arguing they’re trying to usher Americans into a "brave new world of identity and equity."

STUART VARNEY: Anheuser-Busch has apologized, kind of, for an advertising campaign that featured trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."

Too late. Bud Light sales dropped like a stone last week.

And that’s largely the result of the Mulvaney campaign.

It sure looks like a rare, successful, conservative boycott.

WYOMING NEWS SITE FINDS MORE THAN A THIRD OF SMALL-TOWN BARS SURVEYED ARE EXPERIENCING BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTS

Who buys cases of beer? Young men!

Why should they respond to an ad campaign featuring a man who transitions into a woman?

Why did Bud abandon its market? Because they wanted a high score on the "corporate equality index."

That’s the benchmark activists use to judge how woke corporations actually are. Get a low score and you may get a shake-down.

INDUSTRY INSIDER WHO HELPED COMPANIES GO WOKE NOW ‘REGRETS’ IT: WE SET 'PRECEDENT' FOR THE 'CULTURAL QUAGMIRE'

The thing is, these corporations are pushing politics as much as product.

They are in full-scale virtue signaling mode.

Like Biden, they're trying to push us all into a brave new world of identity and equity.

An intellectual straight jacket which you've got to like and accept, or you're, as Hillary once said, "a deplorable."