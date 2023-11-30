Stuart Varney: Chuck Schumer's 'heartfelt speech' contrasted NYC's 'ugly' Hamas demonstration

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney praised Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the New York Democrat took to the Senate floor to speak out against the rise of antisemitism in the U.S. since the Hamas-led massacre in Israel.

STUART VARNEY: It was a powerful and heartfelt speech by the leader of the U.S. Senate Chuck Schumer.

He followed it up with an editorial in today's New York Times.

SCHUMER DECRIES ANTISEMITISM IN IMPASSIONED SENATE SPEECH

The senator is Jewish, and he told the story of his great-grandmother, gunned down by the Nazis in her own home along with 30 family members.

Antisemitism is something Chuck Schumer has lived with.

He said, "For centuries, what is good for everybody else has been too often denied to the Jew. Jews could live here, but not there. Jews could have this job, but not that."

In a very dignified way, Senator Schumer said, "I implore every person and every community and every institution, to stand with Jewish Americans and denounce antisemitism in all its forms." Well said.

What a contrast with what we saw in New York City last night at the tree lighting ceremony in Rockefeller Center.

SCHUMER PRAISED BY CONSERVATIVE FAITH LEADER FOR ‘PROFILE IN COURAGE’ CONDEMNING ANTISEMITISM

The demonstrators were clearly pro-Hamas. Antisemitic. Deliberately interfering with a traditional Christmas event.

A swastika was displayed. It was the same on Thanksgiving Day when the Macy's Parade was disrupted.

It's come to this. An ugly crowd cheering on the atrocities of Hamas.

Senator Schumer delivered a powerful and dignified answer.

