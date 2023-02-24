Stuart Varney: China's 'peace plan' for Russia-Ukraine war is a 'non-starter'

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war as China unveils its 12-point "peace plan," arguing the plan is a "non-starter" but puts "peace talks and cease-fire" into the diplomatic mix.

STUART VARNEY: Today, on the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war. China has put forward a 12-point peace plan.

It would remove all sanctions from Russia and let them keep the part of Ukraine they now occupy.

That’s a non-starter. But it does put the words "peace talks" and "cease-fire" into the diplomatic mix. After a year of war, there’s value in that.

Today in Washington, on the one-year anniversary, President Biden has announced a new $2 billion military aid package.

"Give 'em [Ukraine] what they need to win!"

All kinds of advanced weaponry on the way.

YELLEN WARNS CHINA OF 'SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES' IN HELPING RUSSIA SKIRT US SANCTIONS

Today, after one year of war, the World Bank estimates it will cost $349 billion to rebuild Ukraine.

So, where’s all this going? A Fox poll shows just half of us are prepared to back Ukraine "as long as it takes."

Just under half want to put a time limit on it. Split opinion on long-term support for the war.

PUTIN CRITIC WARNS CHINA’S INTENTION TO SUPPLY RUSSIA WITH LETHAL WEAPONS FOR WAR ‘EXTREMELY DISTURBING’

Russia has already started a spring offensive, and this could be decisive. I’m no expert, but Russia’s military is not doing well. Four-star Gen. Jack Keane says flat out the offensive will fail. That Ukraine can win, push Russian troops out this spring!

That’s the time for cease-fires and peace talks when Zelenskyy and the West can negotiate from strength, not weakness.

Give ‘em what they need to win!