Stuart Varney: China, Russia and Iran's 'unholy alliance' weakened America's leadership

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the rise of a new world order led by China, Russia, and Iran, arguing the "unholy alliance" has turned Western values on its head and represents the advancement of socialism.

STUART VARNEY: The world we see today is so different from the world just three years ago.

I'm not blaming anyone, just taking note of a world turned upside down.

We've seen the rise of a new world order, by that I mean the close alliance of dictators and authoritarians.

China, Russia, and Iran, now back each other in war, diplomacy, and economics.

These guys have turned Western values on their heads.

Democracy, human rights? Forget it. It's power they want, and they've gained a lot of it by formalizing their unholy alliance.

America's leadership has been weakened.

Our enemies have stretched our military and exploited our retreat from energy independence.

We are on the back foot, responding late to the aggression of the new world order.

It didn't look like this three years ago.

Here at home, a similar turnaround. The left has emerged as a dominant force in American politics.

They were relatively quiet, with only limited influence, but now they run the show.

A socialist, Bernie Sanders, runs the Senate budget committee. AOC wrote the Green New Deal.

We're sliding into extraordinary debt because the left won't let us cut spending.

We were a straight-forward capitalist society. Now we're embracing socialism.

I hate to see it, but we should recognize what's happened.

Who among us wants to see the rise of dictators and socialism?

