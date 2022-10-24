Stuart Varney: We can’t allow the teachers union to keep failing our children

During his "My Take" Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney slammed the teachers union for the decline in math and reading scores among 4th and 8th graders, arguing Americans "can't allow" the unions to keep "failing" their children as trust in U.S. public schools plummet.

STUART VARNEY: The report card on the performance of our public schools is in.

It’s a big fail.

We should really be thinking about serious change, because the public school system we have just isn't working.

There was trouble before the pandemic. COVID made it worse.

'FACE THE NATION' FOCUS GROUPS OF GOP, DEMOCRAT PARENTS SOUND OFF ON 'WOKE CULTURE' OVERTAKING US EDUCATION

Between 2019 and 2022, math scores for 4th graders dropped five points and for 8th graders, math scores dropped a huge eight points.

Fourth-grade reading score down three points, eighth-grade reading down three points.

That is failure writ large!

CNN'S JAKE TAPPER HIT FOR WONDERING WHY THERE WASN'T 'NATIONAL CONVERSATION' ON SCHOOL CLOSURES

And I put a lot of the blame on the teachers union.

They lobbied to close the schools and keep them closed. They insisted on masks for very young children.

They demanded social distancing to an extreme degree.

They were in bed with the CDC on restrictive policies. And the science was ignored. All to make the all-powerful teachers union even more powerful.

You may say that the job of a union is to protect its members, the teachers. But to ignore the interests of the children is just plain wrong.

Whatever it takes: break the union's stranglehold on the public schools.

And/or de-unionize.

We can't allow the union to keep failing our children…