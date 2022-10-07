Stuart Varney: Biden's 'tilt' to the climate crowd has been an 'abject failure'

During his latest "My Take," Friday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the consequences of President Biden's "tilt to the climate crowd," arguing the U.S. has been "embarrassed" by a president who "begs for oil" from "unsavory regimes."

STUART VARNEY: When the price of gas came down, the president took full credit. Now that prices are going back up, he's desperate.

The last thing he wants is a gas price spike, right before the elections. And that’s what he's got.

Gas now averages $3.89. $4 next week?

Diesel, the industrial fuel, is also going back up again, now averaging $4.91.

$5 next week?

BIDEN ADMIN WEIGHS COMPLETE BLOCK ON OFFSHORE OIL DRILLING AS GAS PRICES KEEP RISING

His handlers are spinning wildly, lashing out to blame anyone and anything, except the president's own green policies.

They can't get around the fact that America is producing less oil now than in 2019, and the production cutbacks and price hikes began when Joe Biden became president.

Biden's tilt to the climate crowd has been an abject failure. We have committed to Draconian cuts in emissions, crippling ourselves while China’s emissions expand.

US EMERGENCY OIL SUPPLY SHRINKS TO 40-YEAR LOW AS BIDEN KEEPS TAPPING RESERVE

America has been embarrassed by a president who begs for oil from some of the world's more unsavory regimes.

We look so weak. And foolish.

What else do you say when the country with massive energy reserves – that’s us – refuses to go get it, in the middle of a global energy crisis.

This is Biden’s mess. The greens won't let him fix it. We all pay.