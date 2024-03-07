Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

FOX BUSINESS
Published

Stuart Varney: Biden's State of the Union will show whether he's able to debate Trump

Biden is taking a huge risk if he says no to debates at all, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Bidens handlers will do anything to avoid a presidential debate with Trump. video

Stuart Varney: Bidens State of the Union will show whether hes able to debate Trump

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Bidens handlers will do anything to avoid a presidential debate with Trump.

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Trump's call to debate Biden ahead of the 2024 election, arguing the president's "handlers" would do anything to avoid having President Biden stand for 90 minutes to defend his "dismal record."

STUART VARNEY: It's going to be a rematch. So are there going to be debates?

Absolutely, says Donald Trump, "anywhere, anytime, anyplace." 

TRUMP CALLS FOR DEBATES WITH BIDEN ‘ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE’

And President Biden? FOX's Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre.

Peter Doocy and Karine Jean-Pierre

Fox News Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

PETER DOOCY: "Now that the field is down to two, is President Biden going to commit to a debate with Donald Trump?" 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "That's something for the campaign to speak to." 

PETER DOOCY: "Well, we know when the debates are going to be. We know where they're going to be. Is he going to go?"

TRUMP INVITES NIKKI HALEY SUPPORTERS TO JOIN MAGA MOVEMENT, CELEBRATES SUPER TUESDAY VICTORIES

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "You should speak to the campaign."

PETER DOOCY: "In 2020, once it got down to one-on-one, Joe Biden said, I can hardly wait to debate him. How about now?" 

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I'm going to sound like a broken record. You should reach out to the campaign."

close
The Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech discusses whether Nikki Haleys voters will move to Trump on Varney & Co. video

Trumps base is much more solid than Bidens: Ben Domenech

The Spectator editor-at-large Ben Domenech discusses whether Nikki Haleys voters will move to Trump on Varney & Co.

They're not too keen on debates, and we all know why.

Biden is just not fast on his feet. He can't speak without a prompter or note cards. 

A debate with the dynamic and articulate Donald Trump could be a disaster. 

TRUMP REACTS TO SUPER TUESDAY VICTORIES: ‘RARELY HAS POLITICS SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS’

His handlers would do anything to avoid that, but they'd be taking a huge risk if they said no to any debates at all. 

That would confirm the fear that Biden is not up to it. 

There have been TV debates since 1960 when Richard Nixon lost to the telegenic John F. Kennedy.

Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan

President Jimmy Carter and his Republican challenger, Ronald Reagan, shake hands as they greet one another before their debate on the stage of the Music Hall in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ronald Reagan famously beat President Carter with the putdown, "There he goes again."

Four years later, he knocked out Walter Mondale when he said he would not exploit his opponent's youth and inexperience. 

That brought the house down and ended Mondale's campaign.

TRUMP FLAMES BIDEN'S ECONOMY, ATTACKS ON ‘MAGA’

With Biden, it's not a one-liner from Trump he has to worry about. 

It's the idea that for 90 minutes, he'd have to stand, think quickly, speak clearly, and defend his dismal record.

When the State of the Union message is over tonight, we should have a better idea of whether he's capable of debate.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE