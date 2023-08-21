Stuart Varney: Biden's Maui response is another missed opportunity to show he's 'in touch'

During his "My Take," Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney criticized Biden for his "tone-deaf" remarks and "late" response to the Maui wildfire tragedy, arguing the Hunter Biden investigation and "pressures of the job" have left the president mentally and physically exhausted.

STUART VARNEY: George Bush was sharply criticized for his response to Hurricane Katrina.

Remember, he did a fly-over, and his opponents said he was out of touch and didn't care about the people on the ground.

AMERICANS CRITICAL TO BIDEN'S RESPONSE TO MAUI DEVASTATION: ‘WHAT KIND OF PRESIDENT IS HE?’

Bush 43 took a political hit.

Today, President Biden pays a flying visit to Maui. He's there for just one day, two weeks after the disaster hit.

His late and reserved response is not going down well.

On August 9th when the video of the fires had burst onto TV screens everywhere, the president issued a brief statement offering "deepest condolences."

US AIRLINES ADDING MAUI FLIGHTS TO HELP RESIDENTS, VISITORS FLEE

On August 10th he spoke to veterans in Salt Lake City and said, "Our prayers are with the people of Hawaii."

Since then, he's said he's "looking at it" as he rode his bike, and then a brief "no comment" from the beach.

At the very least, he has missed an opportunity to show he's in touch.

That "no comment" was tone-deaf. The images of the president relaxing on the beach while Maui burned did not help his "father of the nation" image.

So today he will break his vacation in California, which has its own disaster, fly to Maui, and then return to Lake Tahoe to resume his vacation.

I think this president is physically exhausted. He's 80 and frail and needs rest.

He's mentally exhausted by the Hunter investigation and the apparent pressures of the job.

August has been a painful reminder of the growing problem of Biden's age.

His response to the Maui tragedy is one more reason to question his ability to do the job for another 6 years.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE