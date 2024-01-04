Stuart Varney: Biden's Iran appeasement strategy isn't working

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the events unfolding in the Middle East following the assassination of top Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, arguing "wider war" could break out if Biden doesn't end his policy of restraint and let Iran know their hostility will be met with severe consequences.

STUART VARNEY: A series of events point towards a wider war in the Mideast.

It has been for over 40 years and Iran is at the heart of it.

MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT RAISES RISKS TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

On Tuesday, a top leader of Hamas was assassinated in Lebanon. It is assumed that Israel did it.

On Wednesday two explosions in Iran killed dozens at a ceremony marking the anniversary of Trump's droning of Iran's terror chief Qassem Soleimani.

The U.S. Navy took out three gunboats that had been attacking shipping.

All Iranian-backed crew members were killed.

IRAN MEDIA REPORTS AT LEAST 103 KILLED IN EXPLOSIONS NEAR GRAVE OF GENERAL QASSEM SOLEIMANI

Hours later, the U.S. and 12 allies warned the Houthis against any more attacks on shipping.

It was a final warning. In other words, don't do it because we won't take it.

Sounds like the end of restraint which has been President Biden's policy.

Sounds like Biden is losing patience. It's about time.

Biden has bent over backwards to appease the Mullahs.

It hasn't worked. Iran sees America as weak and acts accordingly.

BIDEN'S ‘DANGEROUS’ WEAKNESS OF WORLD STAGE INVITING AGGRESSION FROM RUSSIA, CHINA, IRAN: MCCAUL

There has to come a point when there are known consequences.

They've got to know that our response to their hostility will be severe. They've got to know the price they will pay.

Some history. The Iranians took American diplomats hostage in the late 70s.

They came back to America only when Ronald Reagan became president.

They let them go because they were very worried about what Reagan would do

In 2019 President Trump killed Iran's terror chief.

TRUMP ORDERS ATTACK THAT KILLS IRANIAN GEN. QASSEM SOLEIMANI, OTHER MILITARY OFFICIALS IN BAGHDAD, PENTAGON SAYS

Trump shut them down until Biden reversed course and went back to appeasement.

So we've turned full circle. It's a moment of truth.

Appeasement doesn't work. It's time to put the Mullahs back in their box.

Will Biden do it?

