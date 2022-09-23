Biden's 'dangerous' weakness on world stage inviting aggression from Russia, China, Iran: Rep. Michael McCaul

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, slammed President Biden's speech to the U.N. General Assembly, arguing the United States projecting "weakness" to global adversaries is making the world stage a far more "dangerous" place.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: When you project strength, you have peace. When you project weakness like this, how can any country look at this performance and not think about weakness and maybe incompetence?

And that is inviting this aggression that I've been talking about from Putin to the unholy alliance with Chairman Xi to now the Ayatollah in Iran, who they are still trying to cut a deal with, even though they're completely not reporting the undisclosed sites with the uranium. So this is really dangerous, quite honestly, because it's making the world stage a far more dangerous world.

