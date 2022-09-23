Expand / Collapse search
Biden's 'dangerous' weakness on world stage inviting aggression from Russia, China, Iran: Rep. Michael McCaul

President criticized for not conveying strength to global adversaries at the UN General Assembly

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, criticized President Biden's U.N. General Assembly speech, arguing the president projected 'incompetence' on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Biden's 'dangerous' weakness on world stage inviting aggression from Russia, China, Iran

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, criticized President Biden’s U.N. General Assembly speech, arguing the president projected ‘incompetence’ on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, slammed President Biden's speech to the U.N. General Assembly, arguing the United States projecting "weakness" to global adversaries is making the world stage a far more "dangerous" place. 

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: When you project strength, you have peace. When you project weakness like this, how can any country look at this performance and not think about weakness and maybe incompetence? 

President Biden speech

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters in New York City.  ((Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images)  / Getty Images)

And that is inviting this aggression that I've been talking about from Putin to the unholy alliance with Chairman Xi to now the Ayatollah in Iran, who they are still trying to cut a deal with, even though they're completely not reporting the undisclosed sites with the uranium. So this is really dangerous, quite honestly, because it's making the world stage a far more dangerous world. 

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, discusses America’s foreign policy and how it retains national security in relation to Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine.  video

China is on the ‘march’ and getting ‘extremely provocative’: Rep. Michael McCaul

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, discusses America’s foreign policy and how it retains national security in relation to Russia’s threat to use nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine. 