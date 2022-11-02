Stuart Varney: Biden's gaffe-filled performances 'will not' help Democrats

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." Stuart Varney discusses Biden's gaffes during a campaign rally for Florida Democrats, arguing the president's performance "will not help" the party ahead of the 2022 midterms.

STUART VARNEY: The president held a campaign rally in Florida last night. It didn’t go well.

He said when he took office, the economy was in ruins. He blamed Trump. Laughable.

Under Trump, we had a world-beating economy. It was the pandemic lockdown that hurt us.

He said ten million jobs had been "created" since he took office. Wrong. He didn’t "create."

I guess when you’re trying to run on the economy, and the economy isn’t doing well, you just make it up!

Now look at this. The NY Times picking up on the gaffes he made last night. It’s not like the NY Times to be critical of a Democrat president a week before an election.

He confused the war in Iraq with the war in Ukraine. He misstated how his son, Beau, had died.

And he said he went to a historically Black college, Delaware State. He didn’t. He went to the University of Delaware.

The Times also reports frustration among senior Democrats.

They’re worried that the kitchen table strategy just isn’t resonating.

And it’s far too late to bring voters around.

That again. In races all across the country, the Republicans have momentum.

Biden’s performance will not help.

Six days to vote.