Stuart Varney on Biden SOTU address: Presidents don't highlight 'embarrassing failures'

During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses the upcoming State of the Union message, arguing presidents don't spend a lot of time "highlighting embarrassing failures" as crises mount leading up to Biden's speech.

STUART VARNEY: There are a few things you will not be hearing much about in tonight’s State of the Union message.

I doubt the balloon will be mentioned. Presidents don’t spend much time highlighting embarrassing failures.

Same with the border: I can’t imagine our president trying to convince the country that oh yes, everything’s under control.

Vice President Harris will definitely be there, but whatever she has been up to in the last two years, won’t get much airtime.

The New York Times says this: "Kamala Harris is trying to define her vice presidency. Even her allies are tired of waiting." That’s a hatchet job.

How about education? Nah, not looking good there. School closures, chronically declining academic standards, union [teachers] President Randi Weingarten big friends with the president and first lady. He will have a hard time trying to be the education president!

Remember the Gallup poll from last week, which showed that the top concern of voters, is government? Well, this president is all government, all the time.

Biden may try to tout his brave, new, green world. Good luck. That Gallup poll is a clear warning that voters don’t much care for the kind of government Biden has brought us!

What the president will do is go on the attack. Surely there will be more than one mention of ‘mega MAGA Republicans,’ and wicked billionaires and greedy corporations.



He will also make a few false claims, like he cut the deficit by a trillion dollars; that he inherited a terrible economy and high inflation.

None of that is true, but hey, if you say it often enough, some people will believe you.

Here’s what you will see: the annual farce of members of Congress, up and down every few minutes to show support.

I won’t be watching.