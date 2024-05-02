Stuart Varney: Biden is retreating on campus antisemitism while Trump leads

During his "My Take," Thursday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the clash between police and anti-Israel protesters at UCLA, arguing the far-left's "strategy of disruption" is a problem for Biden ahead of the Democrats' convention.

STUART VARNEY: Throughout the night we've been watching shocking images from the UCLA campus.

At 2 a.m. local time, police officers finally started to take down the fortified protest encampment.

FLAGSHIP JEWISH UNIVERSITY SEES RECORD ENROLLMENT AS ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ROCK ELITE US CAMPUSES

The organizers had shipped in plywood to build barricades, strobe lights to blind the police, tents, bullhorns, food and all the equipment needed for an occupation.

Yes, it was organized by outside leftist groups.

The New York Times interviewed Lisa Fithian, a 63-year-old professional agitator.

She's not a student, but she was right in the middle of the Columbia occupation.

POLICE AT UCLA FACE OFF AGAINST LEFT-WING MOB AS NATIONWIDE ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ESCALATE

She's a trainer for left-wing protesters. She tells them how to do it.

The far-left now has another platform for their anti-American and anti-Western views.

They have a strategy of disruption, masquerading as free speech, and they're going to take it to the Democrats' convention in Chicago three months from now.

The socialists, the Marxists, the anarchists, the climate warriors, they'll all join with the antisemites to create mayhem.

This is not going to be a plus for Biden. He has not directly addressed antisemitism on college campuses.

He defends free speech, but occupying buildings, harassing and excluding Jews, has nothing to do with free speech.

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS HEARD SHOUTING 'WE ARE HAMAS' AMID COLUMBIA DEMONSTRATIONS

The Democrats are in real trouble with this. In the face of blatant antisemitism, they've done nothing.

Donald Trump is stuck in court. He's under a gag order, but he's still made his views clear.

He calls the protesters "raging lunatics," and wants them thrown out.

One more issue where Trump gets out front and leads and Biden retreats and abdicates from leadership.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE