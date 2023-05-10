Stuart Varney: Biden is 'out to lunch' when the country needs him most

During his "My Take," Wednesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney blasted Biden's job performance as the nation faces multiple crises, arguing the president is "out to lunch" as debt default looms, a massive migrant wave heads for the U.S., and his son, Hunter, is tangled in an alleged money-laundering scheme.

STUART VARNEY: This is just not good enough. The performance of the president is unacceptable. Sounds harsh, but we face multiple crises, and the president is out to lunch.

In a few hours, Title 42 will be lifted and if you watch Fox, you know a huge migrant surge is on the way.

What do we get from Biden? Looking frail and tired, he said, "It remains to be seen" how things work out, "it'll be chaotic for a while."

That's a rather casual response to an invasion. He seems to think we're all ok with the mass migration of Central America to North America, at our expense.

Then there's the budget battle. After a big meeting at the White House Tuesday afternoon, the president said, "It's the basic duty of the United States Congress" to avoid defaulting on our debt.

In other words, the impasse is the fault of the Republican House and the presidency has nothing to do with it? Just not good enough.

Now, here comes Hunter. The House investigating committee revealed a tangled web of wire transfers that delivered millions of dollars to the president's family.

The committee couldn't find a credible business as the source of all that money. It was influence peddling. The White House calls the investigation a "political stunt."

It is becoming apparent, that voters understand the mess we're in, and they understand that the president's response to these crises is just not good enough.

An ABC News poll found 68%, more than 2/3, think Biden is too old for a second term.

I'll say it again: sooner or later, senior Democrats will call on the president and tell him it's time to go.

