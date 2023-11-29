Expand / Collapse search
Stuart Varney: Biden is killing the Democrat Party by running in 2024

Democrats' dilemma is how to get Biden out of the presidential race, Varney argues

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the dilemma Democrats are facing after Bidens polling numbers hit a new low.

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney discusses the dilemma Democrats are facing after Bidens polling numbers hit a new low.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney addressed Biden's "disastrous" polling numbers on the economy and his overall approval, arguing there is little the "badly divided" Democratic Party can do to remove him as their candidate unless the president voluntarily steps down.

STUART VARNEY: This presidency is going from bad to worse. I can't imagine what's going on in the White House

The election is less than a year away, and the president's advisers know Joe Biden is likely to lose. 

VOTERS DEBATE WHETHER BIDEN'S AGE SHOULD STOP HIM FROM SEEKING A SECOND TERM

The latest Gallup poll shows his approval rating has dropped to 37%. 

President Biden talks about February jobs report

President Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 10, 2023. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

That's the lowest of his presidency in a Gallup poll. On the economy, he's down to 32% approval. 

For an incumbent president seeking re-election, these numbers are disastrous.

To make things worse, he leads a badly divided party. Divided on Israel and Gaza. Divided on the border and migrants.

BIDEN FACES BIGGER POLLING DEFICIT NOW THAN OBAMA DID IN 2011

The dilemma is how to get the president out of the race. 

There is no easy answer if Joe Biden himself doesn't step aside voluntarily.

My colleague, Liz Peek, points out that in the 1960s, President Johnson announced that he would not seek re-election. 

Custom Care Medical Internist Dr. Frank Contacessa joined Varney & Co. to discuss President Bidens cognitive health as well as a plant-based diet and its impact on heart disease risk. video

Bidens undeniable cognitive decline is accelerating in front of our eyes: Dr. Contacessa

Custom Care Medical Internist Dr. Frank Contacessa joined Varney & Co. to discuss President Bidens cognitive health as well as a plant-based diet and its impact on heart disease risk.

That was a bombshell because the Democrats had to scramble for a candidate.

The party was as divided then as it is now. The infighting was intense. Just as it would be now. 

At the convention in Chicago, rivals nearly came to blows. It was a riot. 

BIDEN CRACK AGE JOKE ON 81ST BIRTHDAY THEN CONFUSES TAYLOR SWIFT, BEYONCE

Eventually, the Democrats picked Hubert Humphrey, who promptly lost to Republican Richard Nixon.

To sum it up, Biden's insistence on running is killing his party. 

