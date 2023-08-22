Stuart Varney: Biden is keeping his border wall campaign promise

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the Biden administration's plan to sell off materials purchased for Trump's border wall, arguing the president made a campaign promise to "open the floodgates" at the southern border, and that he is delivering on that pledge.

STUART VARNEY: If there's one campaign promise that Joe Biden will keep it is ending the border wall.

As he said many times, "stop the construction and don't build another foot."

He's going to great lengths to make sure that promise is kept.

The Trump administration appropriated $15 billion for construction.

450 miles of the wall were built, and a lot of construction material was gathered at the border, ready to go.

The Republicans proposed legislation to use that material to finish construction.

Oh no, the Democrats can't have that. So they are selling off the steel beams at discount prices.

Get rid of all that stuff, so the wall will not be built.

The governor of Texas placed floating barriers in the middle of The Rio Grande to stop the migrants from wading across.

Oh no, you can't do that.

Gov. Abbott didn't get permission and according to the Biden administration, the barriers raise humanitarian and environmental concerns.

When are they going to show some humanitarian concern for the thousands of migrant children who have not been accounted for?

This is what Biden wants. Open the floodgates.

That's the front page of the NY Post. Their reporters watched hundreds of migrants cross into America.

Some expected to be challenged by border patrol, but they just walked through.

Prevent any more wall building. Remove barriers on the Rio Grande. Open the floodgates.

That's what Biden wanted and that's what we are now stuck with.

