Economy

Stuart Varney: Biden's 'jig' is up after his 'dishonest' speech

Biden claims the US is performing better than anyone else on inflation

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Biden's speech on the economy was 'dishonest.' video

Stuart Varney: Biden's 'jig' is up

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues Biden's speech on the economy was 'dishonest.'

"Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney calls out Biden's fiery speech on the economy to the AFL-CIO during his latest "My Take," arguing the president's "credibility is done" and that the "jig is up."

STUART VARNEY: The president's speech to the AFL-CIO was nothing more than political spin. 

I think it was dishonest. 

That’s putting it nicely.

His statements on the economy and inflation were frankly unbelievable. 

He won't win the confidence of the markets, or the voters, if he's not honest about the crisis we're facing.

BIDEN ROASTED FOR ONGOING GAS PRICE BLAME GAME: 'DON'T TELL ME' THIS IS BECAUSE OF PUTIN

He said America is doing better than anyone else on inflation. 

Not true. 

We have a higher inflation rate than Germany, France, Japan, China, India, Italy and Saudi Arabia! 

Where is the president getting all this inaccurate information?

On the economy, he said "20 million Americans had lost their jobs under the last guy."

FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses Biden's speech on the economy during his "My Take." (Fox News)

That would be Trump, Of course. 

He didn't mention that the whole country was shut down by COVID!

He said he'd "created" 8.7 million "new" jobs in 16 months. 

No, you didn't. That was people going back to the job after the pandemic.

He said families are carrying less debt. Sorry, credit card debt is now exploding.

BIDEN FALSELY CLAIMS INFLATION 'WORSE EVERYWHERE BUT HERE,' BUT US RATE HIGHER THAN MOST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES

He doesn't want to hear any more of what he calls "lies about reckless spending." "Lies?" It is not a lie to suggest that spending trillions gives you inflation.

He was saying all of this on the day his administration announced a shocking 10% inflation rate in business costs.

A record high for diesel. $5 gas nation-wide. And eye-watering grocery bills! His audience, working people, suffer the most from this inflation. 

Biden's inflation.

I think the jig is up. It was a dishonest speech. Voters know it. And the president's credibility is done.

