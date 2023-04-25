Stuart Varney: Biden ignores big city crime because he knows they'll always vote Democrat

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney condemned Biden for ignoring rampant crime in Democrat-led cities, arguing the president is aware of the consequences but dismisses the problem and blames Trump because he knows his constituents will always vote Democrat.

STUART VARNEY: It's come to this. A Target store in San Francisco has locked up everything. That's how they manage rampant shoplifting, politely known as "shrinkage."

Of course, in California, there's nothing criminal about stealing from stores.

Help yourself to less than $950 worth of stuff, and it is a misdemeanor.

It's not just in San Francisco but in cities across the country. There is contempt for the law and no respect for private property. It's ruining our cities and is going to hurt the whole country.

The consequences are serious. Office buildings are half empty so commercial real estate values are tanking. Not good for the banking system.

People are fleeing, down goes income tax revenue. People aren't buying, down goes sales tax revenue.

Cities will soon need a bailout.

Education. Forget it. The dead hand of the teachers union still runs the public schools. Crime. Dream on. They don't have the money to hire more cops.

Don't expect much improvement. The mayors of New York and Los Angeles are overwhelmed with crime and homelessness, and Chicago has just elected a mayor who will double down on failed policies.

The president? He knows the cities are a problem, so he ignores them and then blames Trump. Besides, they'll always vote Democrat.

Odds are, you'll be seeing more stores either locking stuff up or closing altogether. The cities are a self-inflicted wound.

